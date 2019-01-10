RRB Group D Answer Key Expected Soon: How To Download

RRBs are expected to release Group D CBT answer key soon

RRB Group D Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the provisional answer key for the Group D Computer-based Test soon. Although an official confirmation is awaited from any of the RRBs, popular consensus among several media outlets is that the RRB Group D CBT provisional answer key will be released tomorrow. The answer key, when released, will be available on the official RRB websites.

RRBs will follow the standard procedure and allow candidates to submit their objection on the master question paper and the provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D CBT which concluded in December 2018 will be able to download the answer key and submit objections through Objection Tracker by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to the respective RRB website to which you had submitted your application initially.

Step two: Click on the answer key and objection tracker link given.

Step three: Enter your application sequence number and password correctly.

Step four: Submit to login.

Step five: Check the answer key and submit objection, if any.

After the objection submission is over, an expert panel will go through the objections received and prepare a final answer key based on which scores of individual candidates will be calculated.

