RRB Group D Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Live Updates

RRB Group D answer key: The Indian Railways is expected to release the RRB Group D answer key today.

Jobs | | Updated: January 11, 2019 08:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RRB Group D Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Live Updates

RRB Group D answer key: The preliminary keys will be released soon


RRB Group D answer key live updates: The Indian Railways is expected to release the RRB Group D answer key today on the official websites affiliated with its various Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs. An official from the Boards has confirmed to NDTV yesterday the RRB Group D answer key will be announced on January 11 for the recruitment exams held from September to December last year. The RRB Group D answer key release is the next step of one of the largest recruitment process undertaken by the hiring arm of Indian Railways in recent years.

Vacancies for Level I posts (erstwhile Group D) are 63,000 and around 1.9 crore candidates have applied for these posts.

The Indian Railways will release the RRB Group D answer key on the official websites of the various regional Boards like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Allahabad, RRB Ajmer and RRB Patna.

The RRB Group D answer keys, which will be released today, are provisional answer key prepared by the Boards as per expert opinion. 

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 Soon; Use These Direct Links To Download

The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be provided an objection raising window, using that, the applicants may raise their concerns regarding the keys. 

RRB Group D answer key: Live updates

RRB Group D Exam 2018, Live Updates rrb group d answer key, Group d answer key, rrb group d, rrb, rrb group key, rrb group d answer key date, d group answer key, rrb group d admit, RRB Group D result, RRB Group D answer key, rrb group d exam, rrb exam, group d exam, rrb group d 2018 answer key, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopa, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram, rrb website, rrb, rrb group d results, group d answer key 2019, rrb group d answer key 2019, rrb answer key 2019, rrb chennai group d answer key, rrb group d result 2018 answer key, rrb group d ans key, rrb ajmer group d answer key, www.rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb group d answer key 2018, group d answer key 2018, group d answer key, rrb group d answer key, rrb answer key, rrb group d key, rrb ahmedabad group d answer key 2018, rrb group d answer, rrb group d answer key news, rrb ajmer group d, rrb ajmer answer key group d 2018, rrb key

RRB Group D answer key 2018:  The official updates will be available on the Indian Railways websites

January 11, 2019 8.30 am: The RRB Group D answer keys will be released on these websites:

Name of RRBWebsite
RRB Ahmedabadwww.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmerwww.rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahbadwww.rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalorewww.rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopalwww.rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubaneshwarwww.rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspurwww.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chennaiwww.rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Chandigarhwww.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpurwww.rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahatiwww.rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammuwww.rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkatawww.rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Maldawww.rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbaiwww.rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpurwww.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patnawww.rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchiwww.rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabadwww.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguriwww.rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvanthapuramwww.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

January 11, 2019 8.45 am: The RRB Group D answer keys will be released today, according to an official.

The Board has already released the first stage results and final answer keys for another related recruitment process, famously known as RRB ALP.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rrb group d answer key 2019rrb answer key

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................