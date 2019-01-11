RRB Group D Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Live Updates

RRB Group D answer key: The preliminary keys will be released soon

RRB Group D answer key live updates: The Indian Railways is expected to release the RRB Group D answer key today on the official websites affiliated with its various Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs. An official from the Boards has confirmed to NDTV yesterday the RRB Group D answer key will be announced on January 11 for the recruitment exams held from September to December last year. The RRB Group D answer key release is the next step of one of the largest recruitment process undertaken by the hiring arm of Indian Railways in recent years.

Vacancies for Level I posts (erstwhile Group D) are 63,000 and around 1.9 crore candidates have applied for these posts.

The Indian Railways will release the RRB Group D answer key on the official websites of the various regional Boards like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Allahabad, RRB Ajmer and RRB Patna.

The RRB Group D answer keys, which will be released today, are provisional answer key prepared by the Boards as per expert opinion.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be provided an objection raising window, using that, the applicants may raise their concerns regarding the keys.

RRB Group D answer key: Live updates

January 11, 2019 8.30 am: The RRB Group D answer keys will be released on these websites:

Name of RRB Website RRB Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahbad www.rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvanthapuram www.rrbthiruvanthapuram.gov.in

January 11, 2019 8.45 am: The RRB Group D answer keys will be released today, according to an official.

The Board has already released the first stage results and final answer keys for another related recruitment process, famously known as RRB ALP.

