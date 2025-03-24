Advertisement

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Released; Objection Window Open Until March 29

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Candidates can now review their responses and, if necessary, raise objections regarding any question, answer choice, or key.

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The deadline to submit objections is 12am on March 29.
Education Result

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have published the RPF Constable exam answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses on their official websites. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can submit objections until 12am on March 29.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Constable (Executive) post was conducted from March 2 to March 18. Candidates can now review their responses and, if necessary, raise objections regarding any question, answer choice, or key.

Fee To Raise Objection

To challenge an answer, candidates must pay the prescribed Rs 50 fee per objection, along with any applicable bank charges. If an objection is found valid, the fee (minus bank charges) will be refunded.

A detailed step-by-step guide for submitting objections is available on the RRB website.

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official RRB website.
  • Click on the RPF Constable answer key link.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit the details and view the answer key.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprised 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. The exam lasted 90 minutes. One-third of a mark was deducted for every incorrect response, while no marks were awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for RPF Constable 2025 includes four stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 

Candidates were required to answer 120 questions within 90 minutes.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) - Height measurements are recorded for all candidates, while chest measurements apply to male candidates only.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

Candidates are evaluated through running, long jump, and high jump. Document Verification (DV) - Shortlisted candidates must present their original documents for verification.

