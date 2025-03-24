RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Shortly, Check Details

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 today at 6pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam must log in to their respective regional RRB websites to access their response sheets and the answer key.

The RPF Constable examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 2 to March 18. After the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against any discrepancies on the official portal until March 29, by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps To Check And Raise Objections

Visit the regional RRB website

Navigate to the RPF Constable recruitment section on the homepage and click on the "Answer Key 2025" link

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password in the login window

Once logged in, the answer key and your recorded responses will be displayed on the screen

Compare the official answers with your responses to assess your performance.

If you find discrepancies, refer to the objection submission process in the guidelines to challenge incorrect answers.

Download and print the answer key for future reference.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) comprises 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. The exam lasted 90 minutes. One-third of a mark was deducted for every incorrect response, while no marks were awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for RPF Constable 2025 includes four stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Candidates were required to answer 120 questions within 90 minutes.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) - Height measurements are recorded for all candidates, while chest measurements apply to male candidates only.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates are evaluated through running, long jump, and high jump. Document Verification (DV) - Shortlisted candidates must present their original documents for verification.