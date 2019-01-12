RRB Group D Answer Key 2019: More Than 10 Lakh Login To Check Keys, Says Indian Railways Official

RRB Group D answer key: Official says more than 10 lakh log into answer key link

RRB Group D answer key 2019: As several candidates are complaining about the RRB Group D answer key link not responding, an Indian Railways official told NDTV that more than 10 lakh candidates have logged into the RRB server using the link provided by the Boards. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Indian Railways opened the answer key window for more than 1 crore candidates who had appeared for one of the largest recruitment exams by country's largest employer from September to December last year.

But, much to the dismay of the candidates who have been waiting for the RRB Group D answer key for almost one month, the direct link stopped responding properly from yesterday evening after it was released on the official websites of regional RRBs.

"Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," says the direct link released by various regional websites today.

"An error occurred while processing your request. Reference #236.47d70b17.1547297423.f79faaf," says another result while NDTV tried to access the RRB Group D answer key link.

RRB Group D answer key link: For some users, the link is still showing this result However, an official from the Board said the problem has been rectified and the RRB Group D answer key link is opening right now.

"We have received the complaint early in the morning that the link provided to access the answer keys crashed. After checking that, we made the necessary technical arrangement to address the issue in the morning itself," he said.

"According to the latest information available with me, the links are working properly now," he added.

According to the official, from yesterday evening, more than 10 lakh candidates have logged into the Railways websites for accessing the RRB Group D answer key.

The link, which has been uploaded on the official websites of RRBs - eg. RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Allahabad and RRB Bhopal -- , can be used for two purposes; to check RRB Group D answer key and to raise objections on the preliminary keys prepared by the Boards.

The RRB Group D answer key challenge will start from January 14, according to a notice posted by the Boards.

The exam was held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways. Around 1.9 crore (19 million) applicants had registered for the exam which was held in 400 centres across India.

