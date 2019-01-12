'Too Many Users Connected': RRB Portals After Releasing Group D Answer Keys. More Than 1 Crore In Queue

RRB Group D Answer Key Direct Link: 1.9 Crore Await To Download Railway Group D Answer Keys

"Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," reads the server generated message on the portals of railway recruitment boards (RRB) as more than 1 crore are still waiting to download the group D answer key. One of the major setbacks of the biggest recruitment drives, conducted by the Indian Railways, is the crash down of the portals after every major announcement especially when large number of candidates login to the portal at the same time.

Almost after a month of the exam, the RRBs have released the group D answer key yesterday at 10 pm. Since then candidates have been trying to login to the portals frantically and also posting their concerns on social media sites.

Unlike the assertions made by other websites, the group D answer key of all the shifts and railway zones is accessible through a common portal. There are no separate links RRB-wise for the answer key. A candidate who took the exam under RRB Mumbai can download the answer keys from the RRB Allahabad portal using the registration number and date of birth details.

To challenge the answer key, candidates can again login to the portals on January 14 from 5 pm. For every objection raised against the railway answer key candidates have to pay Rs 50. For legit cases, the fee will be refunded to the candidates. Objection submission window will be open till the midnight of January 19.

