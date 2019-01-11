RRB Group D Answer Key Being Released; Direct Link Here

RRB Group D answer key released on official website

RRB Group D Answer Key: RRB Group D answer key release has begun. The first RRB to release the answer key is RRB Bhopal. Candidates who were eagerly awaiting the RRB Group D answer key can now login to the respective RRB to which they have applied and view the answer key. The answer key released today is provisional in nature and candidates can submit their objection on the answer key, if any. However, along with the objection, candidates would need to submit requisite proof in support of their objection.

RRB Bhopal releases answer keys. Here is the direct link

Raising of objections on the questions or options and fee payment will begin from January 14, 2019 and will end on January 19, says a notice posted on the official RRB Bhopal website.

RRB Group D Answer Key Released; What's Next

RRB Group D Answer Key: How to check?

RRB Group D answer key: The keys will be released on official websites

Follow the steps given here to download your RRB Group D answer key:

Step one: Go to official RRB website. (Direct links for RRB websites here)

Step two: Click on the RRB Group D answer key link or RRB Level 1 posts answer key.

Step three: Enter your application sequence number and password.

Step four: Login and view the answer key.

After going through the answer keys, candidates will be able to submit their objections on the answer key through the objection tracker.

RRB Group D result is expected to be announced in February. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will need to score a minimum percentage of marks to be shortlisted for the next round of selection which is a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For unreserved category candidates, the minimum required percentage if marks is 40 per cent.

