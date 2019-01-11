RRB Group D Answer Key Expected Today On Official Website

RRB Group D answer key will be released on respective RRB official website

RRB Group D Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the answer key for Group D CBT today. While a formal announcement is awaited, our source has confirmed that the answer key for RRB Group D will indeed release today. The RRB Group D answer key will be released on the respective RRB websites. Candidates need to keep in mind that they have to check the answer key through the link available on the website of the RRB to which they have applied and not any RRB website.

RRB Group D Answer Key Live Updates Here

RRB Group D recruitment is being termed as one of the largest recruitment yet with around 63,000 vacancies and approximately 1.9 crore candidates applying for Group D recruitment.

RRB Group D recruitment process involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT) which has already been completed, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification process.

After the result for RRB Group D CBT is declared, RRBs will notify the dates and other details for PET and Document Verification process.

After RRB Group D result declaration, RRBs will also conduct the fee refund process for candidates who appeared in the Group D CBT. The decision to refund application fee partially/fully was taken after candidates due to appear for the exam protested against the abrupt fee hike introduced this year.

All the details related to RRB Group D recruitment and selection process will be intimated through the official websites.

Click here for more Jobs News