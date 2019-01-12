RRB Group D Answer Key Published, Download Link Crashes

RRB Group D answer key was released today on the official websites

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, official hiring arm of Indian Railways, has released the answer key for one of the largest exams it conducted last year for more than 1.9 crore candidates. But, much to the dismay of the candidates who have been waiting for the RRB Group D answer key for almost one month, the direct link of the same has stopped responding. "Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," says the direct link released by various regional websites today.

The link, which is not working now, can be used for two purposes; to check RRB Group D answer key and to raise objections on the preliminary keys prepared by the Boards. The raising objection or challenge option will be opened from January 14, 2019 and will be concluded on January 19, according to a Railways notice.

The exam, for which the RRB Group D answer key released today, was held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways, country's largest employer.

RRB Group D answer key link is not responding: pic.twitter.com/bMByKLM4bk - generalknowledge (@gkindian) January 11, 2019

According to reports, the attendance in this exam was more than 66 per cent, which makes the total number of candidates who are trying to access the Group D answer key is more than 1 crore.

The RRB Group D answer key has been released in a single login link of RRB, hosted at RRB websites.

The same problem was reported during the answer key release of RRB ALP, another major recruitment exam, in which more than 35 lakh candidates tried to access the facility at the same time.

With the release of RRB Group D answer key release, the candidates will be able to cross check the answers they had entered while appeared for the Computer-Based Test which was held in over 400 centers across India.

#RRBGroupDAnswerKey link not responding. "Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," says the direct link. More than 1 crore candidates are waiting to check the keys. - Maitree (@MaitreeBaral) January 11, 2019

Each day, according to Indian Railways, 3 to 4 lakh candidates appeared at the exam and the attendance was over 60%.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by Indian Railways for this unprecedented scale of exams.

The exam was online and each center was equipped with modern electronic devices so as to be as candidate friendly as possible.

"To ensure free and fair examination CCTV cameras have been installed in the examination halls. Apart from trained invigilators flying squads have been deputed to visit centers so that there is no unfair means adopted by any candidate. To help candidates reach the test centers, Google link map has been provided on the admit card," a statement from the Railways said earlier.

