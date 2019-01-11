RRB Group D Answer Key Today; Here's How To Download Using Your Mobiles

RRB Group D answer key: The keys will be released today on the official websites

RRB Group D answer key 2018: An official from Indian Railways confirmed to NDTV that the answer key of the Group D exams held from September 17 to December 17 last year will be released today before 12 AM. According to Angaraj Mohan, Executive Director, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the Group D answer key will be released today itself. The RRBs had conducted Group D or Level 1 exam for more than 60,000 vacancies across the country last year as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). According to Railways, country's largest employer, more than 1.9 crore applicants had registered for this exam.

"Our plan is to release the answer keys today itself. We are doing everything possible to release the same today. You can expect the release anytime before 12 am," Mr Mohan Told NDTV today.

The RRB Group D answer keys will be released on the regional RRB websites of the likes of RRB Chennai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Allahabad, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal and RRB Ajmer.

RRB Group D answer key: How to download using your mobiles

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D answer key using your mobiles:

Step 1: On your mobile's web browser, go to the respective RRB website to which you had submitted your application initially. Here are the list of RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Step 2 : On most home pages of the RRB websites, you will find a link to login to check the RRB Group D answer key along with the objection tracker link. Click on that link.

Step 3 : Enter your application sequence number and password correctly.

Step 4 : Submit to login.

Step 5 : From next page, check your RRB Group D answer key.

