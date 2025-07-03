RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key For Graduate Level Post Released, Check Details

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the provisional answer key for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) graduate-level posts. Candidates can access it on the respective regional RRB websites.

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1. Go to your regional RRB's official website.

Step 2. Click "RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 (Graduate Level)" on the homepage.

Step 3. Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. View your provisional answer key on screen.

Step 5. Download the PDF and print it for your records.

How To Challenge the RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key

To challenge the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key, candidates have until 11:55 pm on July 6, 2025, to raise objections. A fee of Rs 50 per question, along with bank charges, is applicable for submitting challenges. Candidates can submit their objections through the same portal where they downloaded the answer key. It's essential to carefully review the answer key and raise objections for any questions that are believed to have incorrect answers. The objections will be reviewed, and necessary corrections will be made accordingly.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

Graduate-Level Posts (Total 8,113)

Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Junior Account Assistant & Typist: 1,507

Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate-Level Posts (Total 3,445)

Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022

Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

Trains Clerk: 72

Students are advised to check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of RRB.