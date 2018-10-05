RRB Group D Exam Date, City Details Released; Check Update Here

RRB Group D Exam 2018 Details For Remaining Candidates Available Now

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs have released the exam city and date details for candidates whose exams are scheduled up until October 26, 2018. The details for exams which will begin from October 29, will be released on October 18, 2018. Candidates can check their RRB Group D exam date and city details form the official website using their login id and date of birth. RRBs had earlier notified that it will release Group D exam details for remaining candidates today at 6:00 pm.

RRB Group D candidates who are not able to check their exam date and city need not worry since it is likely their exam is scheduled on or after October 29, 2018.

RRB Group D Exam Details: How to check?

Step one: Go to official RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link provided to check RRB Group D Exam City and Date details.

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step four: Enter the captcha code and submit.

Your RRB Group D Exam date and city details will be displayed on the screen.

There's a possibility that with many candidates trying to check their detail;s at the same time, the website might crash, candidates are advised to wait and check their details again at late hours.

