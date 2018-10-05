RRB Group D Exam 2018 Update: Exam Date, Centre, Shift Details For Remaining Candidates At 6 PM

RRB will release exam date, centre, shift details for remaining candidates at 6 pm

RRB Group D Exam Update: RRBs were to release the exam city, exam date, and exam shift details for the RRB Group D candidates whose exam will be held after October 16 today at 5:00 pm. However, the time has been postponed. As per the latest update on the RRB website, the RRB Group D Exam details for remaining candidates will now be released at 6:00 pm, an hour late.

Exam conducting bodies, Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will conduct the computer based test till December. As of now, candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 16 have been notified about the centre, shift and other details. For such candidates the group D admit cards are available 4 days in advance.

Candidates who are waiting anxiously can check their RRB Group D exam schedule using the link provided on the respective RRB websites for this purpose. Direct Link To Check RRB Group D Exam Details Here

Up until now, RRBs have maintained that the Group D exam details will be released for all the remaining candidates. However, in case a candidate does not get the corresponding information, they are advised to wait for another update from the RRBs.

The exams have begun nationwide as a part of the selection process for recruitment to more than 60,000 posts. The exams are conducted under the supervision of the RRBs and the admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.

