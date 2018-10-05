Group D Exam Details At 5.00 pm Today: Confirm RRBs

RRB Group D Exam Date, Admit Card: Know How To Check

RRB Group D Exam Date Update: For the remaining candidates, who have not received their RRB Group D exam date and other details will receive it after 5.00 pm today. Exam conducting bodies, Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will conduct the computer based test till December. As of now, candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 16 have been notified about the centre, shift and other details. For such candidates the admit cards are available 4 days before the exam date. RRB Login For Group D Exam Date Here.

For the RRB login portal, candidates need to use their registration ID and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy format).

So far, RRBs have intimated that 'remaining' candidates will receive their exam dates today. This concludes, exam dates till December 2018 will be released. However in case candidates do not receive their exam dates today they can wait for a further update. Due to huge number of applicants, RRBs are releasing the exam details phase wise, so that all candidates get access to the official website.

Website crash is a common issue while downloading admit card or result in many government examinations.

The exams have begun nationwide as a part of the selection process for recruitment to more than 60,000 posts. The exams are conducted under the supervision of the RRBs and the admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.

RRB Kolkata To Announce New Group D Exam Date

Meanwhile RRB Kolkata has announced new Group D exam date for the test scheduled on September 26. Due to bandh in the State, many candidates could not appear for the exam on the given date. For the candidates, RRB Kolkata will conduct the exam after October 16. Such candidates are also likely to get the exam date today.

