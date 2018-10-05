RRB Group D Exam 2018: Direct Links For Date, Centre, Shift Details For Exams Scheduled After October 16

RRB Group D Exam 2018 Update: Date, Admit Card Details Of Remaining Candidates

For the RRB Group D exams scheduled after October 16, the exam date, centre details will be released today. Likewise candidates can also get the exact date for their admit card download as well. RRB Group D exam date, admit card details of registered applicants, exams for which have been scheduled after October 16 can be checked at the official websites. Click here for direct link to RRB Group D Exam Date, Admit Card Details. The group D exam will be conducted by RRBs till December, 2018.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2018 Today For Remaining Candidates

'Candidates, please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 05.10.2018 onwards,' reads the official update released by the recruitment boards of Indian Railways.

The exams have begun nationwide as a part of the selection process for recruitment to more than 60,000 posts. The exams are conducted under the supervision of the RRBs and the admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.

Candidates who have not received their exam details yet will receive it today. RRBs will send the detail to individual candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and also through email IDs.

Except for few lakh candidates, everyone else is likely to login to the portals to check their exam details. Candidates can check the details using their registration ID and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy).

