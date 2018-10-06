RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date, Shift Details Released; Check Now

RRB released information for candidates whose exam shifts have been scheduled till October 26, 2018.

RRRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways has released more examination details of candidates whose RRB Group exam date, admit card and other details have not been released online. Now, the RRBs have released examination information for candidates whose exam shifts have been scheduled till October 26, 2018. An update available on RRB website on RRB Group D exam also said the next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from October 29, 2018 will be made live on October 18, 2018. The Board have uploaded RRB Group D admit card for the exams scheduled till next five days including today.

The applicants have also been sent exam date and shift details to the registered contact numbers.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Everything You Need To Know; Live Updates Tracker

The Group D exams for the recruitment of more than 63,000 posts of Level-1 like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc. are conducted in various shifts in exam centres spread across the country. Including the RRB Group D recruitment, RRBs and other recruitment agencies of India's largest employer are currently engaged in the recruitment process of more than 1.3 lakh posts in various departments.

Where to download your RRB Group D admit card and exam details

The applicants may go to the following links and download their RRB Group D admit card and other Group D exam details:

Use following links RRB Group D exam admit card 2018 download:

RRB Group D Exam Date: Check Reporting Time For CBTs

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Check the exam pattern here

The RRB Group D exams will be held as Computer Based Tests or CBTS in various shifts till December 14, 2018. According to a notification released by RRB on shift timings, candidates who are given shift 1 -- exam start time: 9.00 am -- should report at the examination centre by 7.45am and the gates will be closed by 8.15 am.

The candidates who are allocated second shifts will have report the CBT centre by 10.45 am and the gate will be closed by 11.45 am for the exam scheduled to begin from 12.30 pm.

For the third shift, which starts from 4.00 pm, the candidates will need to report at the RRB CBT centre by 2.15 pm while the gates will be closed by 3.15 pm.

