RRB Group D Admit Card: Use These Links To Download Your Hall Ticket, Exam Details

RRBs like Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Secunderabad and Siliguri have released the RRB Group D exam details for the candidates whose exams have been scheduled till October 26, 2018 recently.

Jobs | | Updated: October 07, 2018 18:07 IST
New Delhi: 

RRB or Railway Recruitment Board of various regions like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Siliguri have released the RRB Group D exam details for the candidates whose exams have been scheduled till October 26, 2018 recently. The applicants may access their RRB Group D admit card and exam details like shift and date from the official websites of these regional boards. The applicants whose Group D date is allotted till October 11, 2018 can now download their RRB Group D admit card now from the links available on the official Indian Railways website, indianrailways.gov.in, or from the direct links given in this story.

The recruitment boards are currently engaged in one of the largest recruitment processes for appointment of the ALP, technicians, maintainers and assistant pointsmen.

RRB Group D admit card: Direct links

The candidates will need to enter their user id, user password and captcha given there to access the RRB Group D exam city, date and RRB Group D admit card information which is live for candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

Use following links RRB Group D exam admit card 2018 and other details download:

RRBsRRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Dates' Links
RRB AhmedabadRRB Ahmedabad
RRB AjmerRRB Ajmer
RRB AllahabadRRB Ahmedabad
RRB BangaloreRRB Bangalore
RRB BhopalRRB Bhopal
RRB BhubaneshwarRRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB BilaspurRRB Bilaspur
RRB ChandigarhRRB Chandigarh
RRB ChennaiRRB Chennai
RRB GorakhpurRRB Gorakhpur
RRB GuwahatiRRB Guwahati
RRB JammuRRB Jammu
RRB KolkataRRB Kolkata
RRB MaldaRRB Malda
RRB MumbaiRRB Mumbai
RRB MuzaffarpurRRB Muzaffarpur
RRB PatnaRRB Patna
RRB RanchiRRB Ranchi
RRB SecunderabadRRB Secunderabad
RRB SiliguriRRB Siliguri
RRB ThiruvananthapuramRRB Thiruvananthapuram

The Boards will release the RRB Group D exam candidates whose details have not been released till October 5, 2018 will be published on October 18, 2018.

RRB Group D admit card: How to download

RRB Group D admit card 2018: A window like this will open on the official RRB websites 

Follow these steps to download your Group D admit card:

Step I: Go to the respective link of your RRB (the links are given above)

Step II: Enter registration details on the fields given there

Step III: Submit the details

Step IV: Download your RRB Group D admit card from next page

Step V: Take a printout.

Click here to read everything about RRB Group D recruitment process.

Click here for more Jobs/Recruitment News

