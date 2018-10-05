Can't Check Your RRB Group D Exam Details? This Update Is For You

Highlights RRBs have released exam details for exams scheduled till October 26. Exam details for remaining candidates will be released on October 18. RRB Group D admit cards can be downloaded 4 days prior to the exam date.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs, today, released the exam date and city details for candidates whose examination is scheduled from October 17 till October 26, 2018. The next phase of exams will begin on October 29, 2018. RRB Group D candidates who are not able to access exam date and city details need not worry. The details for those whose RRB Group D Exam is scheduled on or after October 29, 2018 will be released later.

As per the information available on the RRB websites, the exam date and city details for Group D candidates whose RRB Group D Exam is scheduled on or after October 29, 2018 will be released on October 18, 2018.

The link and process to check exam details would remain the same. That is, candidates will need to login through the link provided on the official website using their login id and date of birth and check their exam details.

The RRB Group D admit card for every candidate will be released 4 days prior to the exam. candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D hall tickets using the same link.

RRB Group D exams will conclude in December 2018. It is expected that RRBs will release the exam details for exams scheduled later in a phased manner too.

For candidates whose RRB Group D exam details were released today, there's a possibility that with many candidates trying to check their detail;s at the same time, the website might crash, candidates are advised to wait and check their details again at late hours.

