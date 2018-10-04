RRB Group D Admit Card: Download Hall Tickets For Exam This Week

RRB Group D Exam: RRB Group D admit card for this week's exam are available for download. Candidate whose exams are scheduled in this week can download their RRB Group D admit card from the official RRB websites. Candidates are advised to download their RRB Group D admit card in advance and not wait until the exam day. Candidates should also try to download their admit cards in no-rush hours to avoid any difficulty in downloading their admit cards.

RRBs are releasing the admit cards 4 days prior to the exam date. The link to download the admit cards is the same link where candidates were supposed to check to their exam city and dates.

RRB Group D Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official websites for RRBs.

Step two: Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card download link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to bring a photo id proof in original along with their RRB Group D admit cards to the exam centre on the day of their exam.

Candidates also need to know that Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre.

