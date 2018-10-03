RRB Group D Exam 2018: Common Queries Raised By Candidates

RRB has been conducting Group D computer-based examination since September 17, 2018. The examinations will end in December. The RRB Group D admit cards for the examination is made available four day prior to the examination. Apart from the admit card, candidates can also access the mock test. It is advised that candidates take the mock test before appearing for the exam.

Here we bring to you some common questions asked by RRB Group D candidates before the exam.

Q. I can not find the link to download my RRB Group D admit card?

A. The link to download the RRB Group D admit card is the same link which was provided to candidates for checking their exam date and exam city.

Q. What to bring along with RRB Group D admit card at the exam center?

A. Along with your admit card, you would need to carry a photo identity proof in original. Candidates who fail to bring a photo id proof in original will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Q. When will RRB GROUP D answer key be released?

A. The answer key for RRB Group D exam will be released only after the exam for all candidates is over. So you should expect the answer key in the latter half of December.

Q. What is the reporting time for the RRB Group D exam?

A. Reporting time for first shift is 7:15 am. Reporting time for second shift is 10:45 am and reporting time for third shift is 14:15 pm.

Q. Can I wear a watch while appearing for the RRB Group D exam?

A. No. In fact, Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre.

