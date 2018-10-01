RRB Group D Admit Card Available Now, Here's How To Download

To access the RRB Group D admit card, candidates may either go to the official website of Indian Railways, indianrailways.gov.in or check the links given in this story.

Updated: October 01, 2018 09:44 IST
RRB Group D admit card 2018: The exams will be held till December 14

New Delhi: 

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released RRB Group D admit card, exam date and shift details for the candidates whose examinations have been scheduled till October 16, 2018. According to a notification published on the official websites of RRB, the details of RRB Group D exam for rest of the candidates whose examinations have been scheduled after October 16 or for those applicants whose RRB Group D admit card have not been released yet, will be released after October 5, i.e, this week.

RRB Group D admit card: How to download

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The hall tickets are available on the official websites of respective RRBs 

The applicants may download their RRB Group D admit card from regional RRB websites following these steps:
1

Go to official website for the concerned Regional RRB. 

(To access the RRB websites, the candidates may either go to the official website of Indian Railways, indianrailways.gov.in or check the links given in this story)

2

Click on the admit card link. It is the same link where you initially checked exam city and exam date. 

3

Enter the required details and login. 

4

After logging in, download your admit card.

Click here for Jobs News

 

RRBRRB Group D

