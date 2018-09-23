RRB Group D Admit Card: Download Your Hall Tickets For This Week's Exams

RRB Group D admit card: Candidates may now download their admit card for the exams till Sept. 27

Candidates whose RRB Group D examinations have been scheduled for upcoming week may start downloading their admit card now. RRB Group D admit card has been now uploaded for all the candidates whose examinations have been set till September 27, 2018. Railway Recruitment Board or RRB uploads its Group D Admit card four days prior to the scheduled examinations. According to the exam plans announced by the Boards, the Level 1 or Group D Computer Based Test or CBT for the recruitment of various posts will be held till December 14, 2018. (Read more about this in Hindi here)

Group D admit cards for exams scheduled till September 27 are hosted at links provided on the official websites of various RRBs. The RRB links can be accessed from the official Indian Railways website, indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D Admit Card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your admit cards:

Step 1:

Go to the respective RRBs of your choice

(to access the direct links of various board websites, click here)

Step 2:

Click on the admit card link given there

(the links will be given as like this: CEN-02/2018 - Click Here to Download e-call letter, Exam City & Date advice and SC/ST travel authority.)

Step 3:

Enter your registration details on next page

Step 4:

Submit the details

Step 5:

Download your RRB Group D admit card from next page

A mock test link is activated on the official websites of RRBs to make the applicants accustomed with the examinations. Here is why you should make use of the mock tests.

