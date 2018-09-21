64371 Group C Posts, Confirms Indian Railways: RRBs Prep For Second CBT

RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Latest Update

A total of 64371 Group C posts are up for grabs in the current recruitment, confirms Indian Railways. This is the latest data released by the national transporter on group C vacancy; the one before this was a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, on September 4, where the vacancy number mentioned was 64037. Two weeks after the completion of first stage CBT of Group C ALP, Technician exam, RRBs have started preparation for the next phase of exam. RRBs, on their official websites, have notified candidates about selecting railway/ unit, posts and group C exam trade. The Boards have also asked candidates to confirm the bank account details for exam fee refund.

RRB ALP Vacancy Increased; RRB Releases Important Notification For Candidates

The revised list, of group C posts, has RRB zone and railway unit wise vacancy details including other units like Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, -Research Design and Standards Organization, Metro Railway Kolkata, Rail Coach Factory, etc.

Tomorrow (September 22, 2018), 11.00 am onwards, RRBs will open the login link for candidates to make the necessary changes and exercise their options for the next computer based test of Group C exam.

Though the second stage CBT will be only for those who qualify the first stage test, but in order to save time, for close to 36 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exam, RRBs will begin the formalities for second CBT beforehand.

As of now, provisional answer keys have already been released for the first test and objection trackers have also been activated online.

