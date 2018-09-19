RRB Group D Mock Test: Five Reasons Why You Must Take The Test (Direct Links Also Given Here)

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has begun the first CBT for the RRB Group D posts. The RRBs have also made a mock test available on the official website for the candidates to get a first hand experience of the Computer-Based Test or CBT exam before the actual exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the CBT in the coming days should go through the mock test once. RRB Group D admit card, exam date and exam shift details have been uploaded on the official website the Boards for the candidates whose examinations have been scheduled till October 16.

The RRB admit cards will be released four days ahead of the scheduled exam date.

RRB Group D Mock Test: Five Reasons Why You Must Take The Test

We went through the RRB Group D mock test available on the official website and found five reasons why you must take the test.

1. Difficulty Level: While the RRB mock test does not have many questions and a set of 4 questions are repeated over and over again, you would still be able to comprehend the difficulty level of the RRB Group D CBT exam.

2. Exam Instructions: The instructions provided at the beginning of the RRB Group D mock test is what you will have to follow on the exam day as well. Read the instructions carefully and keep them in mind.

3. Topics: It is apparent form the mock test that questions will be from General Knowledge/Current affairs, Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Science.

4. Negative Marking: The questions in RRB Group D exam will be of objective nature and there will be a negative marking for wrong answers. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

5. Timer: If you take the mock test, you will understand the use of the timer. Several candidates find the timer helpful or distracting depending upon their practice and how many mock tests they have taken. You can practice the mock test and accordingly practice time management during the exam using the timer.

List of official websites to access RRB Group D mock test

