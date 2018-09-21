RRB ALP Vacancy Increased; RRB Releases Important Notification For Candidates

RRBs have begun the process of modification in post preference and exam trade for group C posts

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Government of India, have increased the number of vacancies for Group C posts. The first CBT for ALP and Technicians post was concluded on September 4, 2018. At the time, the recruitment advertisement was released, 26,502 ALP vacancies had been advertised. The number of ALP vacancy has been increased by RRBs and now the total number of Group C vacancies is 64371.

RRB ALP Vacancy Increased

The revised number of vacancies is as follows:

Assistant Loco Pilot: 27795 vacancies

Technician: 36576 vacancies

This takes the total number of vacancies to 64,371.

RRB ALP Answer Key Released, Check Direct Links Here

RRB Selection And Post Preference

Along with increasing the vacancies, RRBs have also decided to provide the option for the candidates for selection of RRB and filling up the priority of Options for the Railway/Unit and posts notified against the selected RRB.

The link to select the RRB and submit preference for railway unit and posts will be available on the respective RRB websites. Candidates would need to login and submit their preference.

Selection of railway unit and post is manadatory for all candidates who have appeared in the RRB first stage CBT. Those who do not submit their preferences will not be considered for shortlisiting for second stage CBT.

Candidates are advised to fill their preference for a many posts as they are eligible for. The official notification says,

"The selection of RRBs and priority of options for the posts and Railway/Unit once finally submitted cannot be modified. Hence, candidates may decide firmly and correctly the RRB of their choice and then only proceed to fill the priority for the Railway/Unit and posts.

It is advisable that the candidates indicate their priority of options for as many posts as they are eligible for. In case, any candidate opts for only few posts, he/she will be considered only for those opted posts and not for other posts."

RRB Exam Trade

At the time of the application process, candidates having more than one eligible qualification , i.e. ITI/NAC, HSC and Diploma/Degree had selected more than one exam trade as per their qualifications. Such candidates will have the chance to select only one exam trade so that they have to appear in only one exam trade in 2nd stage CBT.

The option is also available for cnadidates who had multiple qualifications but chose only one exam trad eand want to change their option now.

The notification released by RRBs says,

"Candidates qualifying in Part 'B' of 2nd stage CBT in the chosen trade shall be considered eligible for all the posts for which they possess prescribed minimum educational qualification based on their merit in Part 'A' of 2nd stage CBT. Further, considering that for certain posts the prescribed minimum educational qualification is HSC in Maths and Physics, RRBs have also decided to make available Maths & Physics as an Exam Trade with the syllabus of CBSE for HSC over and above the relevant trades mentioned in the notification for such candidates."

RRB Application Fee Refund

RRBs have also made the option available for candidates to change or modify their bank account details to facilitate application fee refund.

Candidates will have time till October 1 to submit these details. No change could be made after this date. Information submitted once will not be liable to change again and so candidates should change/modify the details carefully.

Meanwhile, RRBs have released the ALP/Technician answer key for first CBT and are accepting objections on the RRB ALP answer key till September 25. Candidates can go to the respective RRB website and submit their objection.

