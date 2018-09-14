RRB ALP Answer Key Released, Use These Direct Links To Raise Objections

RRB ALP answer keys have been released on the official website of RRBs

As part of the RRB ALP and Technician recruitment process in Indian Railways, the Railway Recruitment Board or the RRBs have released the answer keys for the exams conducted till September 4. The Boards have also released an objection tracker using which the candidates may raise their objections for the preliminary answers prepared by the Board. A direct link for raising objections to the RRB ALP answer key has been published on the official Board websites. In the beginning of this year, Railways had advertised recruitment for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Technicians for 26502 posts, but, later the notified vacancies were increased substantially to 64,037 vacancies.

RRBs had completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and Technician posts on September 4, with record attendance of 76.76% in the history of RRBs.

RRB ALP Answer Key: Direct links

Access your RRB ALP answer keys from these direct links:

Important update: When we checked the RRB Gorakhpur link was not working properly.

The candidates will need to enter their examinations registration details to login.

In another development recently, the RRBs has released the admit card for RRB Group D exam yesterday.

The RRB ALP answer key objection window has been opened on September 14, at 09.00 am and the window for raising the objections will be closed after four days on September 18 at 11.55 pm.

