RRB ALP, Technician Official Answer Key Today: Live Update

RRB ALP Answer Key 2018: Live Update

RRB ALP, technician answer keys are expected today. In an official notification RRBs have notified candidates about the entire process of checking the ALP answer keys and raising objections against the same with relevant documents in support. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held in August- September can check their answer keys today online. As per the notification, RRBs will release the final answer keys after considering the objections raised by the candidates.The Board has already started the examination process for RRB Group D recently, the first session of which will be held on September 17.

RRB ALP Answer Key Today: 10 Important Things Candidates Should Know

Click here for official websites of RRBs

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key Today: Live Update

September 14, 8.15 am: In the question paper view, the correct answers are marked with a green tick.

September 14, 8.00 am: Application sequence number generated during the registration number shall be used for logging in to the system.

September 14, 7.51 am: Candidates can click here for RRB ALP, Technician answer key, objection form

September 14, 7.43 am: The objection form should be filled properly. Once filled, it can't be edited.

September 14, 7.33 am: RRBs will release the answer key for close to 50 lakh candidates today. It is likely that candidates will try to log in to the portal at the same time as a result of which the official websites may slow down. Candidates need not panic and retry later.

September 14, 7.30 am: Candidates are searching the RRB ALP answer keys date wise. While many job portals have uploaded non-official answer keys online, candidates are suggested to go through the official one at the RRB websites.

September 14, 7.22 am: Against the RRB ALP answer key, the objections must be entered in English only.

September 14, 7.21 am: The window for raising the objections will be closed after four days on September 18 at 11.55 pm.

September 14, 7.20 am: Candidates can login to the RRB ALP answer key portal using the application sequence number and the password will be received in their e-mail ID.

September 14: 7.15 am: As per the latest update, RRBs will release the answer keys at 9.00 am today.

Click here for more Railway Job, Exam, Admit Card Updates

Click here for more Jobs News