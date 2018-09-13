RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Answer Key Tomorrow

RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Answer Key, Objection Tracker

For ALP, Technician exam which concluded on September 4, RRBs will allow candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. RRBs will release the answer keys tomorrow at 9.00 am. The answer keys will be hosted on the respective official websites. The final answer key will be released by RRBs only after evaluating the objections raised by candidates, which has been referred to as 'objection management' by the railway recruitment boards.

RRB ALP, Technician: Objection/ Challenge Submission Norms

Candidates can click here for RRB ALP, Technician answer key, objection form

Candidates must submit the objections in English

Candidates must be very careful while submitting the objections, as it can't be edited later.

Candidates shall have to submit their objections against the respective questions and their alternatives

Candidates should explain their challenge properly. Objections without proper explanation or reference will be discarded by the RRBs.

RRB Answer Key, Objection Submission Portal: Important Points For Candidates

Candidates shall have to login using the application sequence number. This specific number was sent by RRBs to the candidates at the time of registration on the phone number and email id.

The correct answer will be marked by a green tick

Question ID will be mentioned to the right of the question.

Candidates can also see the status of the question attempted by them on the objection submission portal

Candidates can submit their challenges till September 19.

