RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Likely To Be Out By February 6, Details Here

RRB ALP Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 city intimation slip before February 6, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the city slip from the official website of the Board - rrbcdg.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to February 18, 2026.

According to the official notification, the Board will release the city intimation slip 10 days prior to the examination, while the admit card will be issued four days before the exam.

RRB ALP Exam 2026: How To Download City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ALP city slip release link.

Enter your login credentials, if required and the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city details for future reference.

RRB ALP Exam 2026: Examination Guidelines