RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Likely To Be Out By February 6, Details Here

RRB ALP Exam City Slip: City Details Out Soon, Download Here
RRB ALP Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 city intimation slip before February 6, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the city slip from the official website of the Board - rrbcdg.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to February 18, 2026.
According to the official notification, the Board will release the city intimation slip 10 days prior to the examination, while the admit card will be issued four days before the exam.
RRB ALP Exam 2026: How To Download City Intimation Slip?
- Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on ALP city slip release link.
- Enter your login credentials, if required and the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the city details for future reference.
RRB ALP Exam 2026: Examination Guidelines
- Candidates must carry the original Photo Identity Document specified in their application. Without it, they will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.
- Applicants who completed Aadhaar verification during the application process are advised to keep their Aadhaar unlocked in the UIDAI system to ensure seamless verification at the exam centre.
- Candidates should follow updates only from official RRB websites and avoid relying on unauthorised or unverified sources.
- They must also be cautious of touts or fraudulent job offers, as RRB recruitment is strictly merit-based and conducted solely through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) process.