Railway RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

Railway RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Section controller 2025 examination admit card scheduled for February 11 and February 12, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their region-wise admit card/hall tickets on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in or here. The board has also released mock tests to help candidates prepare for the examination.

RRB Section Controller 2025 Exam: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website rrbcd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Section Controller Exam Admit Card" under "CEN 04/2025 (Section Controller)".

Enter your registration number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

RRB Section Controller Exam 2026: Admit Card Download Link

RRB Section Controller Exam 2025: Mock Test Link Here

The board in its official Section Controll Exam date notice had mentioned that the admit card will be available for download four days prior to the exam.

RRB Section Controller 2026: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card