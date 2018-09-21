RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key Released Again; Submit Objection Till September 25

RRBs have re-released the answer key for first CBT for ALP, Technician recruitment

RRB has released the answer key for Group C ALP and Technician exam which was conducted till September 4, 2018. RRBs had released the RRB ALP answer key and objection tracker earlier on September 14 but withdrew the link later due to technical glitches. The RRB ALP and Technician Answer key and objection tracker link has been activated again. candidates who appeared for the exam have time till September 25 to login to the RRB websites and submit their objections.

RRB ALP Answer Key Released: How To Submit Objection?

Step one: Go to the concerned regional RRB website.

Step two: Click on the objection tracker link provided. It will be in the top.

Step three: Login page will open. Enter your login credentials.

Step four: After logging in read through the questions and submit your objection.

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key: Objection/ Challenge Submission Norms

Candidates must submit the objections in English Candidates must be very careful while submitting the objections, as it can't be edited later. Candidates shall have to submit their objections against the respective questions and their alternatives Candidates should explain their challenge properly. Objections without proper explanation or reference will be discarded by the RRBs.

RRB Answer Key, Objection Submission Portal: Important Points For Candidates

Candidates shall have to login using the application sequence number. This specific number was sent by RRBs to the candidates at the time of registration on the phone number and email id. The correct answer will be marked by a green tick Question ID will be mentioned to the right of the question. Candidates can also see the status of the question attempted by them on the objection submission portal Candidates can submit their challenges till September 18.

The Board had completed 1st stage CBT for 64,037 vacancies. More than 47 lakh candidates participated in the exams conducted in various shifts in various centres across India. The exam saw a record attendance of 76.76% in the history of RRBs.

Click here for more Jobs News