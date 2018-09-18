RRB ALP Answer Key Links Will Be Back On This Day, Check New Dates Here

RRB ALP Answer Key Update: Links Will Be Back On This Day, Check RRB Direct Links Here

After facing technical glitches, the RRB ALP answer key links have been withdrawn and the links which have been provided for raising objections to the preliminary answers prepared by the Boards will be re-installed on September 21 now. The candidates who have registered for the RRB ALP examinations conducted by Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways will be provided time till September 25 to raise objections on the RRB ALP answer key. The ALP or Assistant Loco Pilot and technician CBT or Computer Based Test was organised from August 9 to September 4.

"The Objection tracker is temporarily not available. The link will be made live from 21st September 2018 to 25th September 2018," said a notification posted on the official website of RRB.

RRB ALP answer key will be released on various links provided on different RRBs. The Board had completed 1st stage CBT for 64,037 vacancies. More than 47 lakh candidates participated in the exams conducted in various shifts in various centres across India. The exam saw a record attendance of 76.76% in the history of RRBs.

RRB ALP Answer Key: Direct links

Access your RRB ALP answer keys from these direct links:

Candidates would need their user ID to login to their account to submit their objections or access the preliminary answer key. The user ID to login into objection form will be the Registration number received at the time of Registration and password will be the password received in your e-mail ID at the time of Registration.

Meanwhile, RRB has begun the CBT for RRB Group D posts.

