RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date Announced; Check Date, Admit Card Details Here

RRB Recruitment 2018: The wait for the RRB Group D exam date is over. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of Ministry of Railways notified that the Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 or RRB Group D posts is likely to start from next month. According to a notification posted on the official website of RRBs, the CBT for about 63 thousand posts of Level-1 like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D) will be held from September 17, 2018. The RRB also said the RRB admit card, exam city, date and shift details will be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT.

Detailed RRB schedule for Group D exams will be released shortly, said the statement.

It also asked the candidates to refer to only official websites of RRBs for all the recruitment related information and asked to not to fall prey to the false messages circulated on the internet and social media.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The exams will be held in computer mode.

"Further beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruits candidates only on merit and shortlisted candidates for all stages till the recommendation for appointment shall be published on the official websites of RRBs only," the RRB notification stated.

RRB has already started ALP exams and its admit cards are available for the next day of the examinations on the official website of RRBs.

Process Of Recruitment Is By Rule And Merit, Beware Of Cheating, Fraud: Indian Railways

Meanwhile, RRB has fixed the first stage ALP CBT of those candidates whose examination had been cancelled on August 9, 2018 and candidates of Kerala whose examination on August 17, 20 and 21 had been postponed and eligible candidates whose scheduling has not yet been released is now fixed on September 4 2018.

RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB ALP exams in Kerala were postponed due to the floods in the state RRB Recruitment 2018: List of Websites For RRB Group D Exam, Admit Card Details Follow this link to go to the official website of RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

