Process Of Recruitment Is By Rule And Merit, Beware Of Cheating, Fraud: Indian Railways

RRB ALP, Group D Recruitment: Process Is By Rule And Merit, Says Indian Railways

Indian Railways asked the job aspirants to be beware of unscrupulous private persons attempting to cheat several candidates fraudulently and said the process of recruitment in the organisation is by rule and merit. Country's largest employer also said that it has not nominated any agent, coaching centers, intermediary or any other persons/institutes for recruitment. Indian Railways is currently conducting recruitment for various posts under its Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). This includes about 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group'C' posts) and about 63 thousand posts of Level-1 like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D).



Indian Railways is also conducting recruitment for 8619 constables and 1120 sub-inspectors in Railway Protection Force (RPF). Recruitment for this is being done by Director General of RPF.

According a statement from Indian Railways, for Group 'C' posts, about 47 lakh candidates have applied. For Level-1 posts about 1.89 crore candidates have applied.

For constables and sub-inspectors in RPF, the railways have received about 58 lakh and 14 lakh applications, respectively.

RRBs have released the admit card for ALP tests recently while the recruitment boards are yet to announce dates for the Group D or Level -1 jobs' exams.

"It was noticed that certain unscrupulous private persons were attempting to cheat several aspiring candidates by fraudulently claiming that there is a quota of Hon'ble Minister of Railways through which they can get selected on paying bribe. It was learnt that about Rs.93 lakh was collected by a group of private persons from candidates in Maharashtra especially in Vasai. Accordingly, Railways lodged FIR bearing No.210/2018 with Mumbai Police at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA) Police Station under sections 419, 420 and 34 of IPC," said the statement.

Mumbai Police has arrested two accused for the offence and further investigations are on.

It may be noted that, the Indian Railways said, recruitment for all of these posts is being conducted in most fair and transparent manner as per rules.

The recruitment is being conducted based on Computer Based Tests (CBTs).

"These tests are being taken in secured environment in selected centres spread all over India. The centres have features like CCTV, secured internet connection etc. There is no way of getting selected by any illegal means," Railways said.

