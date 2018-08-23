RRB Group D Exam: Topics From Mathematics Candidates Must Practice

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the exam dates for Group D posts but it is expected that the first stage computer based test for Group D posts will be conducted after the CBT for Group C is over. The first stage of selection will be a computer based test comprising objective questions. There will be total 100 questions and candidates would be given 90 minutes to complete the paper.

As notified in the official recruitment notification, the questions in the RRB Group D CBT will be from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness on current affairs.

Each topic has several sub-topics a candidate must prepare before appearing in the exam.

Mathematics is an important section and if prepared correctly, can fetch maximum marks. For mathematics section, the best strategy is to practice as much as possible. RRB will also activate link for a mock test before the exam which will help candidates understand the pattern better and give them an idea of the difficulty level of the exam.

In Mathematics section, questions will be asked from Number system, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work; Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern etc.

Candidates should make sure that they practice enough questions form these topics.

