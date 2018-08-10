Admit Cards For RRB ALP Exam Scheduled For 14 August Released

RRB ALP Admit Card Released

Admit cards for RRB ALP exam scheduled for August 14, 2018 can be downloaded today. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official websites of any of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates need to login to the profile page using their user ID and date of birth (password). The exam, which began on August 9, has seen an overwhelming response from candidates. With close to 75% attendance in the first day first slot, it has again been proved that Indian Railways is undoubtedly the most popular among job aspirants. About 50 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

Today is the second day of the exam. The next set of exams will be conducted today, August 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31.

Railways will conduct the exam till August 31. In order to manage the exam properly with the available equipment, railways has been conducting the examination for 4.83 lakh candidates everyday in three shifts.

Question papers are being provided to the candidates in 15 languages. This is a big step in the interest of candidates belonging to different vernacular backgrounds.

