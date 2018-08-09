'World's Largest Computer Based Test' Begins; 48 Lakh Railway Job Aspirants To Appear

RRB ALP, Technician Exam Begins

The biggest computer based exam starts today. Under the supervision of respective railway recruitment boards (RRBs), Indian Railways has started the first phase of selection process for recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts. A whooping number of 50 lakh candidates will take the exam over a span of 10 days. In order to conduct the exam smoothly and considering the available equipment for the exam, the railways decided to conduct the exam phase wise.

Special Train For RRB Examinees

Admit cards for the RRB exam will be released 4 days prior to the exam. Candidates who have exam on August 13, can download their admit card soon from any of the RRB websites. However for the second stage CBT, candidates shall have to download the admit card from their respective RRBs.

Candidates who appear in this exam, will be refunded total or a part of their application fee. The decision came after candidates complained about the sudden hike in railway exam fees. The ministry has decided to refund the total fees of reserved category candidates and Rs 400 out of Rs 500 for general category candidates.

Notified in February 2018, registration for the recruitment completed in March and the exam was supposed to be held in May-June. However the scrutiny of applications took a long time and Railways had to push the exam to August.

