Special Train For RRB Examinees In Bihar

Special Trains For Railway Group C Examinees

After the outcry over far off exam centres, Indian Railways has taken a benevolent measure for the examinees. The Railways has decided to run special trains for railway examinees in Bihar. The East Central Railway has scheduled the Danapur-Secunderabad-Danapur exam special train for the candidates. Likewise train number 03253/03254 Patna-Indore-Patna exam special will also run for the candidates from August 7-9.

Both the trains have already left for their destinations. It is yet to be ascertained that how many candidates could actually benefit from this, since the notification came a day before the scheduled time of train departure.

The RRB exam special trains will return on August 8 and 9.

East Central Railway, has asked the divisions to ensure that the trains run on time and it be given the same priority as super fast/ mail / express trains.

Only July 26, RRBs notified candidates about the exam date, session and centres. Many candidates were allotted centres away from their location and even many were allotted centres in other states. Soon after that candidates took their anguish to social media platforms tagging the Ministry and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Concerns poured in from every quarter including senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav.

It was then the Ministry clarified on the matter and released a diagrammatic representation, online, giving reasons in support of the interstate allotment.

