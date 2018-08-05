RRB ALP, Technician Admit Card Expected Today: List of Official Websites

RRB Group C Admit Card For ALP, Technician Posts

As per a recent notification issued by the RRBs ALP, technician admit cards are expected to be released today. Railway recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the admit cards on their official websites from where candidates can download it using their registration number. Click here to retrieve your registration number, if you have forgotten it. Candidates should note that SMS and emails will be sent to the registered candidates about the admit card upload details. RRBs will not send it through post.

Separate admit cards will be issued for scribes accompanying the candidates and it should be signed by both candidate and the scribe.

Candidates can download the admit card from the respective official websites of RRBs.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT: Exam Day Rules

Candidates must read the instructions given in the admit card/ hall ticket properly. Candidates must carry admit card along with valid photo ID proof to the exam hall. Candidate should also carry one colour photograph to the exam hall. The photograph should be of 35mm X 45mm and must be the same as that uploaded in the application form. The space for signature and left thumb impression must be unfilled while coming for the exam.

At the exam centre, candidates shall have to write a self declaration paragraph and sign the same. the declaration must be submitted to invigilator before the conclusion of the exam.

