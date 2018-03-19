RRB ALP, Technician Exam In April/ May 2018: Know Pattern, Scheme

Online registration for one of the biggest recruitment of the year will close on 31 March. Indian Railways will shut down its registration portal for applications through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018 advertisements. Here's the Checklist For Applicants
Exam Details
The CBT will be of 1 hour and will carry 75 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 40% to qualify the exam (OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST -25%). The exam is qualifying in nature and on the basis of the scores RRBs will shortlist candidates for the next stage of selection.
Questions will be asked from Mathematics, general intelligence & reasoning, general science and general awareness on current affairs. Candidates should practice previous years' question papers, sample papers and mock tests. Special focus should be given to class 10 standard chapters. For Mathematics, candidates should practice questions from number system, percentages, profit & loss, simple & compound interest, algebra, etc.
Close to 4 lakh candidates (calculated on the basis of the present vacancy number) will be shortlisted to the next stage CBT.
Comments
Hall tickets for the first stage CBT can be downloaded from any of RRB website, irrespective of the zone from which you have applied. e-call letter, as it is otherwise referred to, will be released 10 days before the exam on the websites. It will carry the exam centre, date and shift details of the candidates.
Click here for more Jobs News