RRB ALP, Technician Exam In April/ May 2018: Know Pattern, Scheme

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Know Exam Pattern, Date, Scheme, Other Details New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are likely to begin exam for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician recruitment, next month. Though exact date of the exam is yet to be notified, candidates who have already registered for the exam or will register must start preparation for one of the biggest examinations. The first stage selection for the recruitment will be a computer based test for both the posts. Subsequently, the selection process will be specific for each of the post. After the completion of the first stage CBT, RRBs will come up with the updated vacancy details.



Online registration for one of the biggest recruitment of the year will close on 31 March. Indian Railways will shut down its registration portal for applications through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018 advertisements. Here's the Checklist For Applicants



Exam Details

The CBT will be of 1 hour and will carry 75 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 40% to qualify the exam (OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST -25%). The exam is qualifying in nature and on the basis of the scores RRBs will shortlist candidates for the next stage of selection.



Questions will be asked from Mathematics, general intelligence & reasoning, general science and general awareness on current affairs. Candidates should practice previous years' question papers, sample papers and mock tests. Special focus should be given to class 10 standard chapters. For Mathematics, candidates should practice questions from number system, percentages, profit & loss, simple & compound interest, algebra, etc.



Close to 4 lakh candidates (calculated on the basis of the present vacancy number) will be shortlisted to the next stage CBT.



Hall Tickets

Hall tickets for the first stage CBT can be downloaded from any of RRB website, irrespective of the zone from which you have applied. e-call letter, as it is otherwise referred to, will be released 10 days before the exam on the websites. It will carry the exam centre, date and shift details of the candidates.



