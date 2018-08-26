RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 Released For August 29, 30 CBTs, Download Now Using This Direct Link

RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 Released For August 29, 30 CBTs

RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of Ministry of Railways have released the RRB ALP admit card 2018 for the aspirants who have been allocated slots on August 29 and August 30. RRRs, according to the schedule will release the ALP admit card for August 30 exams tomorrow. RRBs have been conducting ALP Computer Based Tests (CBT) for more about 47 lakh candidates who have applied 64 thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group'C' posts) since August 9 and the tests for these recruitment will be held till September 4, 20018.

In another development today, RRBs have announced the exam date for RRB Group D recruitment CBT examinations. According to the date announced by the board chairpersons, the Group D exam is expected to begin from September 17. The exam city, admit card and detailed schedules for the exam will be released shortly, said a statement from RRBs.

A mock test link to familiarize yourself on how to view/answer questions on the exam day is is available on the website of RRBs. Use this link to practice the RRB ALP CBT exam,

RRB ALP Admit Card 2018: How to download

The applicants may follow these steps to download their RRB ALP admit card 2018:

Step 1: Visit the link given above in this story

Step 2: On the homepage, login with your User Id ( which is your Registration Number) and User Password (which is your date of birth in this format: 26 / 01 / 1990)

Step 3: Click login to view your exam date and city details and e-Call Letter

According to the RRB ALP schedule, e-Call Letter will be available 4 days prior to your Exam date.

Meanwhile, RRB has fixed the first stage ALP CBT of those candidates whose examination had been cancelled on August 9, 2018 and candidates of Kerala whose examination on August 17, 20 and 21 had been postponed and eligible candidates whose scheduling has not yet been released is now fixed on September 4 2018.

RRB had kicked off this massive recruitment process in the month of January this year.

