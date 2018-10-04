For RRB Group D Exams After October 16, Centre Details Tomorrow

RRB Group D Exam Details Tomorrow For Exams Scheduled After October 16

RRBs will release, tomorrow (October 5), the Group D exam date, centre details of the registered applicants, exams for which have been scheduled after October 16. As of now, the Boards have released exam details till October 16 schedule. The group D exam will be conducted by RRBs till December, 2018. The exams have begun nationwide as a part of the selection process for recruitment to more than 60,000 posts. The exams are conducted under the supervision of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). RRBs are releasing the admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam in a phase wise manner.

Candidates who have not received their exam date, centre details on the group D exam can expect it tomorrow. If not, then may be in the subsequent slots RRBs will release the exam details. Candidates need not panic in such cases and prepare for the exam instead. May be due to huge number of applicants, the RRBs are carrying out the exam procedures in different slots.

Soon after the exam details are released online, which is usually between 8 am to 11 am, candidates should login using their registration details. Date of birth in format dd/mm/yyyy is essential to login to the website. Barring few lakh candidates, everyone else is likely to login to the portals to check their exam details. The website may slow down in such case. Candidates are therefore advised to wait for a while; retry during offpeak internet hours, precisely.

