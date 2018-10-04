RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Add Additional Details Till October 6

RRB Login For ALP, Technician Form To Be Active Till October 6

Candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP, technician exam can add additional academic qualifications to their application till October 6. With only two days left for the option, candidates who have not done it yet are suggested to complete the formality soon as it is often observed that on the deadline date, the official website of RRBs often slows down. As a result of which candidates who wait till the last minute, are unable to access the website and make the necessary changes.

RRB ALP candidates demanded that they want to add additional qualifications in their applications in view of the opportunity to opt 10+2- Physics and Maths also, as a trade for qualifying CBT. The first stage computer based test was held from August 9 to September 4 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacancies available in country's largest employer. "RRBs have examined these representations and have decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018," said a notification from the RRBs on September 29.

The second stage CBT will commence soon after the RRBs release the final answer key of the first exam and its result. RRBs have completed the formalities of releasing provisional answer key and challenge submission. The final answer key will come on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates.

