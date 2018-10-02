PPSC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

PPSC Recruitment 2018 For Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online application for recruitment to 22 posts of Extra Assistant Conservator of Forests. For the vacancies available in the Forest and Wild Life Protection Department, online applications will be accepted till October 18 at ppsc.gov.in. Applicants should fulfill the educational qualification and physical standards as set by the Commission. Applicants must have knowledge of Punjabi language of matric standard. Candidates must be in the age group of 18-37 years as on January 1, 2018.

The last date for depositing application fee is October 25.

The Commission will conduct competitive exams for selecting candidates for the post.

Applicants must have Bachelor's degree in second division or Masters degree in Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture or Economics.

As a part of the selection process, candidates shall have to qualify a physical test consisting of a walk over of 25 Km to be covered in 4 hours.

CDAC Announces Recruitment For Engineering Graduates

Job Opportunities At Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited

Personal Assistant Recruitment At High Court Of Delhi

Rajasthan Pre Primary Education Teacher Recruitment: Registration To Begin Today

Click here for more Jobs News