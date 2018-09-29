Personal Assistant Recruitment At High Court Of Delhi

Jobs At Delhi High Court; Apply For Personal Assistant Post; Graduate Jobs, 35 Vacancies

Applications have been invited for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant under High Court of Delhi. A total of 35 posts have notified for recruitment. Graduates in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible to apply for the job. Applicants must have adequate typing skills as set by the recruiting body. The English typing speed must not be less than 40 words per minute and the English shorthand must not be less than 100 words per minute on Computer.

Candidates shall have to apply online at the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Click here to apply directly for Delhi High Court Personal Assistant recruitment

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, English typewriting, English shorthand and descriptive test. The written exam will comprise of questions from English language, general knowledge and general intelligence. The exam will carry a total of 120 marks. While candidates belonging to general category shall have to score 50% marks to qualify the exam, the pass mark in reserved category is 45%. 'Out of successful candidates, candidates to the extent of 100 times the number of vacancies in each category advertised, would be called for the next stage of the examination,' reads the job notification.

The descriptive written exam will be of 2 hours and will comprise of essay, translation, comprehension and letter writing. The pass mark criteria will be the same as the previous exam.

A non-refundable online fee of Rs 300 should be paid by General as well as OBC candidates and Rs 150 should be paid by SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ PwD (one leg or both legs only) candidates along with applicable transaction charges.

