JRF, SRF Recruitment At ANSI Kolkata

ANSI Kolkata Recruitment 2018 For JRF, SRF Posts

Anthropological Survey of India (ANSI), Kolkata has invited application for JRF, SRF and visiting fellow positions. A total of 27 positions have been notified by ANSI Kolkata. The purpose of the fellowship is to provide opportunity to research students/scholars to undertake advance study and Research in Anthropology and allied disciplines related to Bio-Cultural sciences. While the upper age limit for JRF position is 28 years, it is 32 years for SRF post. Visiting Fellowship is open to a scholar (Indian/Foreign) of eminence in Anthropology or Allied Disciplines irrespective of their age, as evident form his/her academic achievements and contributions to the respective discipline.

For SRF position, applicants must have Master's Degree in Anthropology or Allied Disciplines (Psychology, Geography, GIS & Remote sensing, Linguistics, Folk Lore, Museology, Bio-chemistry, Micro Biology, Bio-technology and Archaeology) related to BioCultural Sciences with at least 2 years of research experiences. For JRF position, candidates with Master's Degree in anthropology or Allied Disciplines related to Bio-Cultural Sciences can apply.

Applicants should note that they must have secured minimum 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

While Visiting Fellow will be selected through interview, SRF and JRFs will be selected through written test and interview.

The tenure of all the fellowships will be three years.

