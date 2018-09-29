Rajasthan Pre Primary Education Teacher Recruitment: Registration To Begin Today

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply

Online registration is yet to begin for the recruitment process of 1310 Rajasthan Pre Primary Education Teacher posts under Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The RSMSSB job advertisement released on August 21, had notified the registration time period to be September 29 till October 28. As of now the registration link has not been activated yet. RSMSSB is likely to conduct the exam for the recruitment in November-December 2018 in online mode. The Board has not finalized an exam date yet; registered candidates will be notified about the exam date in due course of time.

RSMSSB will also allow applicants to edit their applications by paying a charge of Rs 300. The edit option will open for 7 days after the last date of application submission. In this process, candidates can't change their name, father's name and mother's name.

Candidates shall have to apply at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit cards for the exam will be released online. Candidates will be intimated about the exam date and admit card release through the registered email id and phone number.

Candidates with senior secondary qualification having completed two years Nursery Teachers' Training from a recognized institute are eligible to apply for the recruitment. In addition to this, candidate must have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script and must also possess knowledge of Rajasthani culture and tradition.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

