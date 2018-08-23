RSMSSB Advertises Recruitment For 1310 NTT Teachers; Application To Begin In September

RSMSSB Advertises Recruitment For 1310 NTT Teachers; Application In September

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has advertised direct recruitment for 1310 posts of NTT teachers. The details have been released now and the application process will begin in September. The tentative date for the examination for selection is November/December 2018. The exam may be conducted in online mode. The detailed information about the mode of the examination will be released later by the board.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: September 29, 2018

Last Date of Online Application: October 28, 2018

Last Date for Application Fee Payment: October 28, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have completed senior secondary or equivalent degree from a recognized board.

The candidate must have completed two years Nursery Teachers' Training from a recognized institute.

The candidate must have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script and must also possess knowledge of Rajasthani culture and tradition.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

Application Process

The online application link will be available on the official RSMSSB website from September 29, 2018. The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 450, for OBC and BC candidates with Rajasthan domicile is Rs. 350 and for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 250.

