Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025 Announced, Check Details

RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the exam date for the Rajasthan Patwari Direct Recruitment Exam 2025. As per the latest notification, the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in two shifts-the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,705 posts.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the notification and admit card from the official website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit Card Details

Candidates must download their provisional e-admit cards from the official website a few days before the exam. Admit cards will contain exam center details, shift timing, and exam day instructions. No hard copy will be sent by mail.

Important Exam Guidelines

Candidates must carry a valid photo identity card. If your ID photo is older than 3 years, update it in advance. The photo on your ID must match the one on the admit card.

Each question will have five answer options: A, B, C, D (for correct options) and E (for no response).

An additional 10 minutes will be given at the end of the exam to review and ensure all questions have an appropriate response.

Dress code instructions will be updated on the official website and printed on the admit card. Candidates must strictly follow the dress code to avoid issues at the exam center.

Stay updated by regularly visiting the official RSMSSB website. Follow exam-related notifications carefully and avoid relying on unofficial sources to avoid confusion or misinformation.

