RSMSSB CET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

RSMSSB CET 2024: At the examination center, candidates must present their provisional e-admit card, an original photo ID, and Aadhaar card.

Read Time: 2 mins
RSMSSB CET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download
RSMSSB CET 2024: Candidates can download admit cards by visiting official website.
RSMSSB CET 2024 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is scheduled to release admit cards for the graduate-level Common Entrance Test (CET) today. Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is released. They can access the admit card by entering their application number and date of birth.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27 and September 28.

RSMSSB CET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Step 1. Go to the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2. Click on the "Get Admit Card" option on the homepage
  • Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4. Enter your login details
  • Step 5. Check your admit card and download it
  • Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

RSMSSB CET 2024: Important Guidelines

  • Candidates should arrive at the examination center 2 hours before the scheduled time to complete security checks and be seated in the examination hall on time
  • The entry gate of the examination center will close exactly 1 hour before the exam starts. After this, candidates will not be allowed entry under any circumstances, so it is essential to be punctual
  • At the examination center, candidates must present their provisional e-admit card, an original photo ID, and Aadhaar card (with the date of birth mentioned)
  • In special cases, matching will be done with one of the following: PAN card, passport, driving license, or voter ID card. Candidates must also provide a recent original color photograph, which should not be merged, morphed, tampered with, or more than one month old. All photographs will be checked using software
